Supernatural Star Jensen Ackles Got Ripped for The Boys Season 3 and Fans Are Shook
For weeks now, Supernatural fans have been flipping out at Jensen Ackles new look for his role in the third season of Amazon's The Boys. Traditionally sporting some stubble throughout his career, Ackles has gone the other way and now has a full beard to play the part of Soldier Boy (a Captain America-like parody) in the series. That's not all though, as Ackles took to social media today to post a workout video of him further prepping for the part as a Vought superhero. Naturally, there was no chill to be found in the wake of Ackles pumping iron and we've collected some of the funniest tweets about it below.
"I think anyone expecting Jensen to show up and be a good guy, they will be disappointed. I’ll say that! [Laughs]," series creator Eric Kripke previously said in an interview with Variety. "In the comics he’s mostly just kind of bumbling and subservient to Homelander, I would say. As we’re writing him in this, we’re getting to really talk about the history of Vought because he’s like John Wayne. He’s one of these guys that’s been around for decades of Vought history. And he was Homelander before Homelander, so he’s from a different era, but he’s got the ego and the ambition — it just comes across in a different way because he’s from a different time."
View this post on Instagram
Both seasons of The Boys are now streaming on Amazon Prime. It's unclear when the third season will premiere but production is ongoing.
We have thoughts
jensen ackles: the entire fandom: pic.twitter.com/GOGGhuMhIS— ًlingel (@mishhtiel) June 3, 2021
Jensen Ackles then and now
"These superhero workouts are much different. It was so much easier when all I had to do was wear flannel."
Jensen Ackles then and now 😭🙏 pic.twitter.com/vqeoMrm3YD— mel 🏳️🌈 (@mishasdiary) June 3, 2021
Not right now baby
Not right now baby, I’m busy watching Jensen Ackles workout. pic.twitter.com/DBeLRlwldd— Amanda💙💚 (@SpnCausesMePain) June 3, 2021
I'm reporting this
@ user Jensen Ackles: pic.twitter.com/PegRASJyVJ— Kenzie || Heller Friend || BACK FROM THE DEAD ERA (@tfws_therapist) June 3, 2021
looking *respectfully*
I would like Jensen Ackles to know that I am looking *respectfully* pic.twitter.com/x5XujI8Y46— Audrey Deitrich 🐺🧇 (@DeeDeeTrick) June 3, 2021
huge
jensen ackles.. shit you are huge pic.twitter.com/VmA3prs5Pi— anto|squirreldean// 🐿 i miss dean (@alwaysdeanw) June 3, 2021
Jensen Ackles is superb
Wow baby. Can you hug me with those monsters? Jensen Ackles is superb. https://t.co/6hVj8FPmiA— Lɨֆֆɛȶȶɛ ❄️ Ángel Vuelve (@lizgr508) June 3, 2021
The flexing has only begun
I feel that I have seen Jensen Ackles flexing more in the past year than he'd ever been in 15+ years combined.🤭😆💪😘— ENDRECHERI-TU (@AiTsu4ever) June 3, 2021
Jensen Ackles is swole
Damn. Jensen Ackles is swole.
That’s it. That’s the tweet.pic.twitter.com/hHJGlBbLOb— Michael Burnham The Diva (@AuthorNNBrown) June 3, 2021
rude
Twitter intern: 🤬"FFS, Jensen Ackles trending again? Stupid SPN actors! Stupid fans! I quit!" 🤬
- sees video -
🥵"Heh.. no idea who yelled that 👉👈 Pppffssshh rude..🙄"— C.J. Novak ‐ I did it, all of it, for you. (@ohreallyhm) June 3, 2021