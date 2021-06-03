Supernatural Star Jensen Ackles Got Ripped for The Boys Season 3 and Fans Are Shook

For weeks now, Supernatural fans have been flipping out at Jensen Ackles new look for his role in the third season of Amazon's The Boys. Traditionally sporting some stubble throughout his career, Ackles has gone the other way and now has a full beard to play the part of Soldier Boy (a Captain America-like parody) in the series. That's not all though, as Ackles took to social media today to post a workout video of him further prepping for the part as a Vought superhero. Naturally, there was no chill to be found in the wake of Ackles pumping iron and we've collected some of the funniest tweets about it below.

"I think anyone expecting Jensen to show up and be a good guy, they will be disappointed. I’ll say that! [Laughs]," series creator Eric Kripke previously said in an interview with Variety. "In the comics he’s mostly just kind of bumbling and subservient to Homelander, I would say. As we’re writing him in this, we’re getting to really talk about the history of Vought because he’s like John Wayne. He’s one of these guys that’s been around for decades of Vought history. And he was Homelander before Homelander, so he’s from a different era, but he’s got the ego and the ambition — it just comes across in a different way because he’s from a different time."

Both seasons of The Boys are now streaming on Amazon Prime. It's unclear when the third season will premiere but production is ongoing.