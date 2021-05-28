The Boys Season 3 Launches Vought Social Accounts Promoting Jensen Ackles' Debut as Soldier Boy

✖

To mark the start of Memorial Day weekend, Amazon Prime Video's The Boys has launched a new viral social account for the fictional Vought International company and with it a tease of Jensen Ackles' new character from the series. We previously learned that the former Supernatural star would take on the role of Soldier Boy, a Captain America-like parody in the original comic book series, and the official Vought account offered a tease of his superhero costume including the caption: "He was brave, he was bold, he was a hero. As we head into the weekend, here’s a look back at one of Vought’s greatest heroes, Soldier Boy."

The Boys co-creator Darick Robertson illustrated the piece which has a much different look for Soldier Boy than how he looked in the source material. Series creator and showrunner Eric Kripke sounded off about the new social account, tweeting: "Heads up. @VoughtIntl, a cesspool of corporate malfeasance, is trying to whitewash their image with a twitter feed, starting with their old hero #SoldierBoy. Follow them & harass them. Sh-t bags." With a tease of Ackles' new gear for the series it can't be long before an official photo makes its way online.

He was brave, he was bold, he was a hero. As we head into the weekend, here’s a look back at one of Vought’s greatest heroes, Soldier Boy. pic.twitter.com/Ekb4Q3rw1e — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) May 28, 2021

Ackles has already made headlines for his appearance in the upcoming series even without a reveal of his costume. Ahead of his mandatory quarantine period before filming began the actor revealed a startling photo of him with a gigantic beard, far from his customary stubbled face that CW viewers are used to.

"I think anyone expecting Jensen to show up and be a good guy, they will be disappointed. I’ll say that! [Laughs]," Kripke previously said in an interview with Variety. "In the comics he’s mostly just kind of bumbling and subservient to Homelander, I would say. As we’re writing him in this, we’re getting to really talk about the history of Vought because he’s like John Wayne. He’s one of these guys that’s been around for decades of Vought history. And he was Homelander before Homelander, so he’s from a different era, but he’s got the ego and the ambition — it just comes across in a different way because he’s from a different time."

Both seasons of The Boys are now streaming on Amazon Prime. It's unclear when the third season will premiere but cameras are rolling.