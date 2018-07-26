‘Supernatural’ Will Air Its ‘Scooby-Doo’ Crossover Again in August

“Scoobynatural,” the animated crossover episode between the Winchesters of Supernatural fame and Scooby-Doo’s Mystery, Inc. gang, will air on The CW on August 16, the network has revealed.

The episode, which originally ran on March 29, earned solid ratings and great reviews from fans and critics.

“Once they get over their amazement at being in the cartoon, two things happen,” co-showrunner Robert Singer teased at the time. “They say, ‘We’ve been in a situation like this before with the Trickster and I think we’re supposed to play this out.’ And then they realize they’re in a Scooby-Doo cartoon, which makes Dean incredibly excited because Scooby-Doo was his favorite cartoon growing up.”

While “ScoobyNatural” might sound like a weird idea on paper, fans got pumped pretty quickly and it became a big enough deal that Warner Bros. TV actually made and sold merchandise — which sold out at Hot Topic and was scalped on ebay within days of its release.

“It’s going to be an episode of Supernatural with Scooby-Doo in it,” co-showrunner Andrew Dabb teased late last year. “It’s not going to be an episode of Scooby-Doo with the guys in it.”

You can check out the official synopsis for “ScoobyNatural” below.

“Scoobynatural” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV) JINKIES! “SUPERNATURAL” GETS ANIMATED WHEN SAM, DEAN AND CASTIEL ARE TRANSPORTED INTO THE WORLD OF SCOOBY DOO – Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Castiel (Misha Collins) are transported into the animated world of Scooby Doo where they join forces with the Scooby gang to solve a ghostly mystery.

Robert Singer directed the episode written by Jim Krieg & Jeremy Adams.

Supernatural will re-air the episode on The CW on Thursday, August 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.