Superstore's America Ferrera Returning for Series Finale

✖

NBC's hit comedy Superstore is coming to an end this month, but it won't be saying goodbye without its longtime leading lady. Amy Sosa, played by America Ferrera, exited the show at the beginning of the sixth season in order to pursue a job across the country. It wasn't long after her departure that NBC announced Superstore would be ending with Season 6. Fortunately, Ferrera's beloved character is making a comeback for the upcoming series finale.

NBC announced on Wednesday that Amy Sosa will be back in Could 9 for the one-hour series finale, which is set to air on March 25th. There's no word at this point on what brings Amy back to the store, but fans will finally get some resolution regarding her relationship with Jonah, as well as her friendship with Dina.

You can lighten up a little bit now because Amy is back! 🙌 @americaferrera returns for the #Superstore finale on @nbc. pic.twitter.com/Vlv1Fgar5m — Superstore (@NBCSuperstore) March 10, 2021

After NBC broke the news, Ferrera took to social media to let her fans know about the upcoming reunion. She called the final episode "joyful and bittersweet."

"Surprise," Ferrera wrote in an Instagram post. "Amy's back! So glad I got to play with my [Superstore] family for the big series finale. It was a joyful and bittersweet goodbye that we can't wait to share with our amazing fans."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by America Ferrera (@americaferrera)

Even though Amy's return is certainly something worth celebrating, it's still sad to see Superstore come to an end this year. The show ran for a total of 113 episodes over a span of six years.

“We’re grateful to Universal Television and NBC for letting us make 113 episodes of a show we’re so proud of, and for giving us the chance to work with such an incredibly talented group of actors, writers and crew," executive producers Justin Spitzer, Gabe Miller, and Jonathan Green said in a statement. "We’re thankful most of all to the viewers who’ve stuck with us for the past six years (or discovered us somewhere along the way). We’ll do our best to go out strong and give you the satisfying ending you deserve.”

NBC is exploring a spinoff to Superstore that will focus on the characters of Bo and Cheyenne, played Johnny Pemberton and Nichole Sakura, respectively.

Are you glad to see Amy returning for the Superstore finale? Let us know in the comments!