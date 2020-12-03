NBC Cancelling Superstore At End Of Current Sixth Season

✖

As one might have been able to predict following the departure of series star America Ferrera, NBC has announced the current season of Superstore will be its last. Eleven episodes remain in the series which will premiere on Thursday, January 14, airing at 8:30 PM ET following the new Ted Danson comedy series Mr. Mayor. Through its own comedic lens, the series has consistently examined many of the country's most topical issues, including health care, immigration, unionization, the plight of the retail worker and many more. The series to date has amassed 113 episodes and its previous season brought in more than 37 million viewers according to a press release that announced the conclusion.

In a statement, executive producers Justin Spitzer, Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green said: “We’re grateful to Universal Television and NBC for letting us make 113 episodes of a show we’re so proud of, and for giving us the chance to work with such an incredibly talented group of actors, writers and crew. We’re thankful most of all to the viewers who’ve stuck with us for the past six years (or discovered us somewhere along the way). We’ll do our best to go out strong and give you the satisfying ending you deserve.”

“Superstore has always been a signature NBC series that has never failed to make us laugh while also thoughtfully examining important issues people care deeply about," Lisa Katz, NBCUniversal President, Scripted Content added. "This has been an amazing group of writers, producers, actors and crew to work with and we are incredibly grateful for all their contributions. This show will forever hold its place among the top workplace comedies for which we have a cherished history.”

"We are incredibly proud of this show and the stories we were able to tell within the walls of Cloud 9," said Universal Television President Erin Underhill. "We want to thank Justin Spitzer, who created this show, current showrunners Jonathan Green and Gabe Miller, all the writers, cast and crew. Not only did they bring us a comedy full of heart and humor, but 'Superstore' also became one of the most socially impactful series on television."

Spitzer, Miller, and Green previously renewed their overall deals with Universal Television last year and will seemingly stay in the family for their next projects. Spitzer is developing the pilot "American Auto" with NBCUniversal. Executive producers David Bernad and Ruben Fleischer currently serve as EP's on UTV's "The Bold Type" on Freeform.