Superstore Spinoff Bo & Cheyenne in the Works at NBC

✖

Earlier this month brought the sad news that the NBC comedy series Superstore will wrap up with its current sixth season. The network isn't ready to get out of the business of its character overall though with Deadline reporting that a spin-off series is being developed. Co-executive producers Bridget Kyle and Vicky Luu are at work on Bo & Cheyenne, a series starring series regular Nichole Sakura and recurring player Johnny Pemberton as their characters from the comedy. The trade reports that the logline for the series reads: "In Bo & Cheyenne, Bo (Pemberton) and Cheyenne (Sakura) balance their big dreams with the harsh realities of being a blue-collar family in America."

Superstore creator/executive producer Justin Spitzer will also executive produce the series through his The Spitzer Holding Company banner along with Superstore executive producers Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad through The District. Nichole Sakura has appeared on over 100 episodes of Superstore and had a major arc throughout the six seasons of the show. Pemberton has appeared as her boyfriend-turned-husband for less than ten episodes.

It's unclear when this series will be released, or if a backdoor pilot will be written for one of the remaining episodes of Superstore. Eleven episodes remain in the series which will premiere on Thursday, January 14, airing at 8:30 PM ET following the new Ted Danson comedy series Mr. Mayor.

In a statement on the flagship show's conclusion, executive producers Justin Spitzer, Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green said: “We’re grateful to Universal Television and NBC for letting us make 113 episodes of a show we’re so proud of, and for giving us the chance to work with such an incredibly talented group of actors, writers and crew. We’re thankful most of all to the viewers who’ve stuck with us for the past six years (or discovered us somewhere along the way). We’ll do our best to go out strong and give you the satisfying ending you deserve.”

To date Superstore has amassed 113 episodes and its previous season brought in more than 37 million viewers according to a press release that announced the conclusion.

Bo & Cheyenne likely falls under the banner of Spitzer's previously renewed overall deal with Universal Television which he re-upped last year with Miller and Green. Spitzer is also developing the pilot "American Auto" with NBCUniversal. Executive producers David Bernad and Ruben Fleischer currently serve as EP's on UTV's "The Bold Type" on Freeform.