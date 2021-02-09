Superstore Series Finale Air Date Announced By NBC

✖

Following the news back in December that NBC's hit sitcom Superstore would be closing its doors and concluding with its ongoing sixth (and now final) season, the network has now announced when the series finale will debut. Cloud 9 will officially be closing its doors with a one-hour series finale on Thursday, March 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Superstore eclipsed the landmark 100 episode threshold with this final season and also finds itself with consistent high viewership, reaching more than 37 million viewers last season. There's hope for more in the future though as a report arrived just ahead of Christmas that a spin-off was in development.

“We’re grateful to Universal Television and NBC for letting us make 113 episodes of a show we’re so proud of, and for giving us the chance to work with such an incredibly talented group of actors, writers and crew," executive producers Justin Spitzer, Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green said in a statement when the show's ending was announced. "We’re thankful most of all to the viewers who’ve stuck with us for the past six years (or discovered us somewhere along the way). We’ll do our best to go out strong and give you the satisfying ending you deserve.”

The trio previously renewed their overall deals with Universal Television last year before the series' conclusion was finalized. Spitzer is continuing with his relationship with NBC with his pilot “American Auto.” Executive producers David Bernad and Ruben Fleischer currently serve as EP’s on UTV’s “The Bold Type” on Freeform.

“Superstore has always been a signature NBC series that has never failed to make us laugh while also thoughtfully examining important issues people care deeply about," Lisa Katz, NBCUniversal President, Scripted Content added when the series conclusion was confirmed. "This has been an amazing group of writers, producers, actors and crew to work with and we are incredibly grateful for all their contributions. This show will forever hold its place among the top workplace comedies for which we have a cherished history.”

Actress America Ferrera famously made her exit from the series two episodes into season six, having previously planned to finish her run in the show with the season five finale (the plans were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic). Speaking to the cast and crew on her last day however she revealed that she hoped to come back before the show concluded, it's unclear if that will happen for the series finale or not.