Netflix's One Piece Trailer: New Live-Action Footage Revealed

Following the One Piece teaser that was released at TUDUM, Netflix has released a full trailer for the One Piece live-action series. Straight from the San Diego Comic-Con panel for the series, Netflix has debuted over three minutes of new footage for their adaptation of One Piece. Alongside the trailer, Netflix published a letter from One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda. In the letter, he confirmed that after production wrapped he specifically requested some elements be reshot since he didn't think they met the standard of One Piece.

"There were no compromises on this show! And the festivities have already begun!" He wrote. "It's already fun seeing the flurry of reactions after each release of information. And the very fact that adapting One Piece into live action was conceived 7 years ago is wild! How will this world be brought to life?! There was so much that went into it--all the efforts by the actors, the building of the world and the costumes, presenting things in a way that can only be done in live action, the dialogue---and the entire process of so many people putting their heads together was a festivity in and of itself."

He continued, "Even after the shoot was over, there were numerous scenes the production agreed to re-shoot because I felt they weren't good enough to put out into the world. On the other hand, there were also some lines that I thought didn't feel like Luffy on paper... but when I sdaw the filmed scenes, I went, 'It works when it's Iñaki performing it as Luffy! As a matter of fact, i works great.' There were so many things that had to be done to keep things from looking too unnatural in live action. The producers and the crew are pros at live action, and frankly, they're One Piece superfans, too. The more knowledgeable you are about One Piece, the more you're likely to notice the love they poured into this."

Oda noted, "After the launch, I'm sure I'll hear about some people pointing out how this character is missing or that scene is omitted, or this bit is different from the manga. But I'm sure they'll come from a place of love, so I intend to fnjoy even those comments! The story will span 8 episodes and take us up through You-know-where!!"

The main cast of Straw Hats in the series include Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. The extended cast for One Piece also includes Morgan Davies as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Alvida, McKinley Blecher as Arlong, Jeff Ward as Buggy, Vincent Regan as Garp, Aidan Scott as Helmeppo, Peter Gadiot as Shanks, Jean Henry as Fullbody, Len-Barry Simons as Chew, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Steven Ward as Mihawk, Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff, Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan, Celeste Loots as Kaya, Chioma Umeala as Nojiko, Sven Ruygrok as Cabaji, Milton Schorr as Don Krieg, Maximilian Lee Piazza as young Zoro, Audrey Cymone as Kuina, Albert Pretorius as Buchi, and Nicole Fortuin as Ririka.

One Piece debuts on Netflix on August 31st.