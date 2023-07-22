The Dragon Prince Season 5 Releases Early on Netflix

The Dragon Prince fans have been shocked everywhere as the highly anticipated Season 5 of The Dragon Prince has been released early and is now available for streaming with Netflix! The Dragon Prince Season 5 has been one of the most anticipated new animated series releases of the Summer overall, and the wait has been tough as fans eagerly anticipated the next phase of the intense Mystery of Aaravos saga that kicked off with Season 4 of the series. It was teased that the new season was only days away, but that's no longer the case as fans don't have to wait anymore!

As one of the big surprises during The Dragon Prince's special panel for Season 5 at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 this weekend, it was announced that The Dragon Prince Season 5 will actually be releasing today, much earlier than it's previously announced release date of July 27th. So that means that fans can start watching the new episodes as soon as possible to see what's next for Callum, Rayla, Ezran and the others as they race to find answers before things get even more intense!

How to Watch The Dragon Prince Season 5

Now streaming with Netflix and dubbed "Book Five: Water," Wonderstorm teases the next phase of the Mystery of Aaravos saga in The Dragon Prince Season 5 as such, "The Netflix animated series THE DRAGON PRINCE returns for a nine-episode fifth season on July 27, 2023. In this exciting next chapter of the 'Mystery of Aaravos' arc, we rejoin our heroes after their narrow escape from the depths of Umber Tor. With the map to Aaravos' prison in hand, Claudia and Terry race against time to save Viren's life. Meanwhile, Callum, Rayla, Ezran, and Soren seek out new friends (and old) to help them prevent the return of the infamous Startouch Elf."

The episode titles for The Dragon Prince Season 5 are as follows:

Chapter 1: Domina Profundis

Chapter 2: Old Wounds

Chapter 3: Nightmares & Revelations

Chapter 4: The Great Bookery

Chapter 5: Archmage Akiyu

Chapter 6: Bait & Switch

Chapter 7: Sea Legs

Chapter 8: Finnegrin's Wake

Chapter 9: Infantis Sanguine

Are you going to check out The Dragon Prince Season 5 now that it's released early with Netflix? What are you hoping to see in the new season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!