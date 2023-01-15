Sweet Tooth: Will Forte on if He's in Show's Second Season

Sooner rather than later, Netflix will release the second season of Sweet Tooth, the live-action adaptation of Jeff Lemire's wildly popular comic book series. While Will Forte had a starring role in the show's first season, the events of that story made it impossible for his character to carry a similar weight in the sophomore outing. Still, with the show's use of frequent flashbacks, it's possible the actor could appear in some way. Since Sweet Tooth Season Two is well into post-production, ComicBook.com's Chris Killian asked the SNL alumnus if fans could expect him to appear in the coming season.

"You know what? I'm not at liberty to say," Forte tells us.

What is Sweet Tooth Season Two going to be about?

Given that series lead Christian Convery has aged a substantial amount between seasons, Sweet Tooth showrunner Jim Mickle says the series will very much take the form of a coming-of-age story this time around.

"We had to deal with that a little bit because a year and a half between episode one and two for him," Mickle previously told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. "He aged quite a bit during then, but thankfully he stayed his sweet little Gus self. So, we don't know. It's hard to predict anything. I think that's one thing that we've learned from the beginning of all this is, you can't predict anything. So, we take it as it comes. Season one was amazing and we'd love to get to do more, if the world will have us."

"It's a coming of age story," executive producer Beth Schwartz added. "So, in a coming of age story you see your protagonist grow and go through different stages of their life."

Outside of the fact the second season is set to be eight episodes, little else is known about the show's second batch of episodes. The first season of Sweet Tooth is now streaming on Netflix. The second season has yet to set a release date.