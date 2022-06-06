Sweet Tooth Season 2 Gets First Look at Netflix Geeked Week

As part of their now annual Geeked Week, Netflix has debuted an official first look at Sweet Tooth season two, their highly lauded adaptation of the Jeff Lemire comic series. Production on the second batch of episodes reportedly wrapped earlier this summer, with no official word on when the series will return. Sweet Tooth himself Christian Convery stopped by DC FanDome last year to offer a tease for the new episodes, saying: "I know that I'm itching it find out what's next but I really hope that Bobby's okay because he's the cutest thing in the world, right? Well, and of course all the other hybrids. But you'll just have to wait and watch season two to find out."

this is the story of a very special show called SWEET TOOTH that just wrapped Season 2 #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/hRvZPHuLx6 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 6, 2022

The first season of Sweet Tooth debuted to critical acclaim, holding a 98% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an audience score of 88%, so hype for the second season will no doubt be high when it arrives. In our 5 out of 5 review for season one, we wrote: "Showrunner Jim Mickle has managed to bring the dramatic and scary world to the front while also giving audiences already exhausted by actively living in a pandemic a world that they can buy into. This is a world where the familiarity of masks and temperature checks doesn't bring the room down, but only serves as a reminder of the threat. It's also a world where adorable human-animal hybrids run around and get into mischief."

Season one debuted last summer on the streamer so when the new episodes arrive fans will no doubt notice that Convery has gotten older and grown, but the show's producers are taking his actual aging into account for the series, unlike the comic book.

"We had to deal with that a little bit because a year and a half between episode one and two for him," showrunner and executive producer Jim Mickle previously told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. "He aged quite a bit during then, but thankfully he stayed his sweet little Gus self. So, we don't know. It's hard to predict anything. I think that's one thing that we've learned from the beginning of all this is, you can't predict anything. So, we take it as it comes. Season one was amazing and we'd love to get to do more, if the world will have us."

"It's a coming of age story," executive producer Beth Schwartz added. "So, in a coming of age story you see your protagonist grow and go through different stages of their life."

