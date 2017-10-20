People Are Selling (And Buying) Photos Of Szechuan Sauce On Ebay

One man’s dipping sauce is another man’s treasure.

Szechuan sauce mania continues: not every Rick & Morty fan has been able to get their hands on the elusive sauce, so fans have taken to selling and buying photos of it through sites like eBay. That’s right: photos of the sauce’s zany artwork, not the sauce itself. Sellers have made the limited edition sauce packet a commodity, taking to the sell-it-yourself site to sell goods inspired by the sauce packet cover, including metallic art prints, poster prints, sticker cards, 4×6 prints and t-shirts.

Looking through the sold listings, you can see some fans are buying: one mini-poster and sticker set sold for $35, while other bundles that included packets of the sauce and a poster went for $150. On the more expensive end, one poster sold for $308 while another rare 24×18 poster fetched $485.

The chicken nugget sauce had a limited run at McDonald’s restaurants in promotion of the 1998 Disney animated film Mulan. In April’s season 3 Rick and Morty premiere, “The Rickshank Rickdemption,” Rick is held prisoner by the alien Cornvelious Daniel, and shares with him his passion for the limited edition sauce. The sauce has been highly coveted by fans of the animated comedy ever since it was name-dropped in the popular Adult Swim ‘toon, leading McDonald’s to resurrect the limited edition sauce for a brief period.

October 7 saw McDonald’s releasing giving away “collectible sauce-themed posters” and “a one-time only, limited-edition run of Szechaun Sauce” in select restaurants. The extremely limited quantities went fast, inspiring outrage and even police response. After underestimating the demand for the edible accessory, McDonald’s announced the return of Szechaun Sauce:

“Szechuan Sauce is coming back once again this winter,” McDonald’s said in an October 8 statement. “And instead of being one-day-only and limited to select restaurants, we’re bringing more — a lot more — so that any fan who’s willing to do whatever it takes for Szechuan Sauce will only have to ask for it at a nearby McDonald’s.”

No word yet if you’ll be able to trade any of your Szechaun Sauce art pieces and collectibles for a car. Rick & Morty airs on Adult Swim.