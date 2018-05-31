‘Tangled: The Series’ Renewed For Season 3

Disney is signing up for another season of Tangled: The Series, which will get its third season on the Disney Channel.

The hit animated series will bring back Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi for a third season, despite the fact that the show hasn’t even kicked off its second one, titled Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure. The show has been a hit for Disney Channel, as the first season was the No. 1 animated series on cable among Girls 9-14, scoring 40 million viewers (via Deadline).

Joining Moore (Rapunzel) and Levi (Eugene Fitzherbert) are Eden Espinosa (Cassandra), James Monroe-Iglehart (Lance Strongbow), and Jeremy Jordan (Varian), but it isn’t known yet what the main premise of that season will revolve around.

As for season 2 of Tangled the Series, you can find the official synopsis below and an image from the new season above.

“Rapunzel ventures outside of the kingdom in search of where the mystical black rocks lead, after discovering she is somehow connected to them. Accompanying Rapunzel on her journey is her partner in life, Eugene; her best friend and confidante, Cassandra; her loyal chameleon sidekick, Pascal; no-nonsense and dutiful horse, Maximus; Eugene’s best friend, Lance and the Snuggly Duckling Pub Thugs. Together, they’ll discover new people and places and embark on an incredible new adventure far beyond Corona’s walls.”

The show spawns from the animated film Tangled, which hit theaters back in 2010. The film was quite successful for Disney, netting $200 million domestically and another $390 million overseas for a worldwide total of $591 million. You might expect it to join Disney’s successful line of live-action adaptations, as Tangled’s producer Roy Conli hopes they leave that original film be for a while longer, though he is open to it being adapted at some point.

“For me, Tangled re-opened the door, I think, to what a princess is.” Conli said. “I think it opened the door to Frozen and it opens a door to just a whole new dialogue. I want it to be there for a while before it becomes something else.”

Up next for Disney is Incredibles 2, which hits theaters on June 15, while Disney’s Christopher Robin lands on August 3. Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It-Ralph 2 hits theaters on November 21, and Mary Poppins Returns soars into theaters on December 25.

Will you be tuning into the new season? Let us know in the comments!