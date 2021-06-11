Taraji P. Henson Cast As Miss Hannigan In Annie Live

✖

Taraji P. Henson will be Miss Hannigan in NBC’s upcoming Annie Live! The Academy-Award nominated actress is a favorite for so many around the globe. For now, there’s no word on who will be playing the title character in this story. NBC is working on a nationwide talent search for their star. Thursday December 2 will be the day that the musical hits the airwaves. Roger Greenblatt, Neil Meron, and Alex Rudzinsky are aboard as executive producers. On the directorial side, Lear deBessonet and Rudzinski will share the lens. To help bring the classic designs to life, Paul Tazewell will handle costuming. You really can’t have Annie without the music, and Stephen Oremus will be in charge of the music direction. It’s clear the NBC is very invested in a long-love property like this and Henson will bring some people in for her intensity.

Henson actually said in a press release, “Carol Burnett, who brought Miss Hannigan to life in the classic 1982 movie, is someone I have studied and idolized as far back as I can remember. So when the opportunity came to me to join NBC and this incredible group of producers, I jumped! Carol, I hope to do you proud!”

“When we decided to bring back NBC’s holiday musical tradition, we were looking for something that was critically acclaimed and universally beloved – and while that’s definitely the case with ‘Annie,’ it absolutely applies to Taraji as well,” Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming explained. “Watching her take on this iconic role will be a thrill that has all the makings of must-watch television.”

NBC describes the history of the stage play:

“Annie” is one of the most beloved and biggest hits in Broadway history and the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It has been licensed and performed in 50 countries and translated into eight languages. Based on the Harold Gray comic strip “Little Orphan Annie” that debuted in 1924, the musical premiered on Broadway in 1977 and initially ran for over four years.

Will you be watching Annie this holiday season? Let us know down in the comments below!