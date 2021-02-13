Empire Star Taraji P. Henson Wants to Play an X-Men Supervillain and Fight Wolverine

✖

Taraji P. Henson is ready to play a villain, but not just any villain. The Empire star told A Little Late With Lilly Singh host Lilly Singh that she would like to take on a Marvel supervillain. Henson explained that she'd like to play a villain in the Marvel franchise and face off with one of its most popular heroes, Wolverine.

"Definitely a superhero villain because they last forever and goddamnit I need my franchise movie, I need that check," Henson said.

When asked what superhero she would choose to "destroy", Henson explained she'd like to battle Wolverine and that she has the perfect character for it, though she wouldn't reveal who that character is.

"Because I found the perfect character, but I hate saying because I don't want nobody beat me to it so we're gonna hush-hush and let me having my meeting with Marvel first," Henson said.

When it comes to getting her supervillain chance, Henson as well as fans hoping to see Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are probably going to have a bit of a wait. While there have been plenty of Wolverine casting rumors out there since Hugh Jackman finished his tenure as the hero in Logan and even more since Disney gained control over the X-Men with the Fox deal, there is no official plan in place to bring either the team or Wolverine himself into the MCU. Last month, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige told Collider that there were no concrete plans for either.

Of course, recent episodes of WandaVision may have fans hoping again. The Disney+ series' fifth episode "On A Very Special Episode..." saw the surprising return of Pietro Maximoff played not by Aaron Taylor-Johnson as he was in Avengers: Age of Ultron but by Evan Peters, who played the character in Fox's X-Men Franchise. While it's still unclear exactly why Wanda "recast" Pietro in her personal sitcom – and there are plenty of theories wondering if the man who showed up on Wanda’s doorstep is even Pietro at all -- it definitely feels like some sort of hint at the larger X-Men universe making its way into the MCU.

Photo by: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images