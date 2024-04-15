Taylor Swift Responds to Ryan Gosling's SNL Monologue

Saturday Night Live was hosted by The Fall Guy star Ryan Gosling this week, and the actor wasted no time cementing his place as a fan-favorite when he channeled Taylor Swift in his opening monologue. Gosling began to play his own version of Taylor Swift's "All Too Well," all about his time playing Ken in the Barbie movie and how stepping into the role was very intense for him, resulting in his need to "break up" with Ken. Now, Taylor Swift herself has actually responded to the song, writing in a post on X (formerly Twitter), "All Too Well (Ryan and Emily's Version) !!! Watch me accidentally catch myself singing this version on tour. This monologue is EVERYTHING 🫶🫶👏👏." You can watch the monologue above.

All Too Well (Ryan and Emily’s Version) !!! Watch me accidentally catch myself singing this version on tour. This monologue is EVERYTHING 🫶🫶👏👏 https://t.co/yMo9dhbOFN — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 15, 2024

"It's great to be back hosting SNL," Gosling said in the start of his monologue. "I'm here because of my new movie, The Fall Guy with Emily Blunt! So don't worry. I'm not going to make any jokes About Ken because it's not funny. Ken and I, we had to break up. We went too deep. And it's over. So I'm not gonna talk about it...I actually am gonna talk about it a little bit. I have to. You know when you play a character that hard, that long just letting go just feels like a breakup. And for processing a breakup, There's really only one thing That can help, the music of the Great Taylor Swift."

Gosling's song and dance was interrupted by his The Fall Guy co-star Emily Blunt however, who noted that they had an entirely different plan to promote their upcoming movie, and it didn't include singing about Ken again. This erupted into Blunt hitting Gosling over the head with a breakaway bottle and a breakaway chair, and ended with both singing about their respective movies from last summer, Barbie, Oppenheimer, and the Barbenheimer craze.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.

Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.