Ted Lasso Exec Says They Wouldn't Put a "Period" on That Series Finale

The Ted Lasso series premiere saw Jason Sudeikis' titular character flying to the UK to coach a soccer team, while the series finale saw Lasso flying back home to the United States, but even with this chapter in the character's life having concluded, Warner Bros. TV Group chairman Channing Dungey "wouldn't put the period" on the franchise just yet. While the cast, crew, and streamer Apple TV+ have seemingly made it clear that the series as fans know it is definitively over, Dungey is one of the many decision-makers involved in the series that won't rule out the franchise's return in some capacity.

"I mean, you watched the finale, there's a little bit of a door that could be kicked back open if need be," Dungey shared with Variety. "I wouldn't put the period on the end of that sentence just yet. There is still a lot of love for Ted Lasso. And I think that there still is a lot of enthusiasm on the part of Apple for Ted Lasso. Should the opportunity arise, we'd be excited to jump back in to making more ... There are always conversations that are ongoing, just nothing that's official."

Ted Lasso began its life merely as a commercial before it was ultimately expanded into a comedy series that was a hit with both audiences and critics alike. During the production of the series, Sudeikis and other writers on the project often noted that they saw a limited trajectory for the character and that the series would only chronicle this timeline in the figure's life. Of course, just because these few years in the characters' lives have concluded, there's still plenty more adventures in store for all of them, leaving some fans to think we could get future seasons or possibly a spinoff.

With the series finale only having aired last year, it's possible that not enough time has passed for the cast and crew of Ted Lasso to fully come to terms with its ending, which is why no concrete plans about a continuation or spinoff have emerged. Earlier this month, however, at least one rumor hinted that Sudeikis is as interested in reviving the character as fans are in seeing a return.

"Obviously, the finale set up a couple of different possible spinoffs," The Hollywood Reporter's Lesley Goldberg explained to TV's Top 5 podcast. "They've been mum about what's going on there. I've heard through sources that Jason Sudeikis desperately misses that character. So, who knows if they're going to find a way to bring him back with a fourth season of Ted Lasso or if they're going to do another spinoff."

Stay tuned for possible updates on the future of Ted Lasso.

