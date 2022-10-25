Ted Lasso's Mom Cast for Season 3

Ted Lasso Season 3 has cast the all-important role of the woman who created the man: Mama Lasso. Freaks and Geeks and Girls actress Becky Ann Baker has joined the cast of Ted Lasso for Season 3 as Ted's mother; a specific name for the character has not yet been announced, as the casting was leaked through online scoopers, rather than being officially announced by Apple TV+.

Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) has been on a serious introspective journey since the series began, as his marriage and family life fell apart in Season 1, and his mental health took a decline in Season 2. Ted getting moral support from his mother in Season 3 only makes sense, as the good-natured coach seems to have hit his own version of rock bottom. It will be interesting to see if Ted's mom is ultimately a source of inspiration and strength for him – or something from his past he needs to revisit from a more self-honest perspective.

(Photo: Apple TV)

Apple TV+ has continued to enjoy massive success from Ted Lasso, which is easily the most acclaimed and successful program on the streaming service. Ted Lasso Season 2 earned 20 Emmy nominations and won in four major categories, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Best Actor and Supporting Actor (Comedy Series or Musical) awards for Jason Sudeikis and co-star Brett Goldstein, and a directing award (MJ Delaney). It is also the most watched show on Apple TV+, and saw an immense boost (6x) in viewership between Seasons 1 & 2.

That all said: Ted Lasso Season 3 has been plagued with problems. Script re-writes, uncertainty about story direction, production delays, and ballooning budgets have all been reported as being major drags on the next season of Ted Lasso – and Sudeikis (as a star, co-writer, co-producer, and even sometimes director) has been going through real-life personal challenges as headlines about his separation from Olivia Wilde (and her romance with Harry Styles) became gossip column fodder. Sudeikis has been upfront about the troubles, and admits that even he doesn't know if Ted Lasso will last after this next season:

"I don't know, it's up to more factors than myself," Sudeikis told reporters at the Emmys. "The response to the show has been overwhelming. We have a tremendous group of writers. We have a tremendous group of actors. We have a tremendous group of people in production and post-production. All of those things are thrown into the jambalaya of possibility. So I couldn't say yes or no. I do know that this part of the show is what it's supposed to be. And it will be everything it was fortunate to become, based on all those added developments. As far as Season 4, I apologize for not giving you a more direct answer because I understand that's helpful for headlines."

Ted Lasso Season 3 is in production.

Source: Above the Line