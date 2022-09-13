Emmy's 2022: Ted Lasso Wins Best Comedy Series

The biggest TV night of the year arrived on Monday, as the stars of the silver screen gathered for this year's Emmy Awards. The event aims to honor and celebrate the biggest achievements in television each year, and the 2022 edition continued that tradition. Heading into Monday night, the award for Outstanding Comedy Series was one of the most difficult to predict, given the strength of the nominees and the awards many of them won leading up to the Emmys.

Of the eight nominees, many expected the race to come down to last year's winner, Ted Lasso, and new network sitcom sensation Abbott Elementary. For the second year in a row, the award went to Ted Lasso.

The nominees for Outstanding Comedy series were as follows: Abbott Elementary, Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, Ted Lasso, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and What We Do in the Shadows. While only one series was able to be crowned the winner on Monday night, all eight have been major hits with both critics and fans.

Ted Lasso has already been renewed for a third season, so it could go for the award for three years in a row. Season 3, however, is likely the show's last.

The first two seasons of Ted Lasso arrived on Apple TV+ towards the end of summer the last two years. Season 3 may be following a different schedule. Co-creator and star Brendan Hunt told TVLine that the real-life schedule of the English Premier League caused production on Ted Lasso to wait a little longer than they'd hoped.

"Well, we don't like to do the same thing twice," Hunt explained. "In Season 1, we joined the [Premier League] season in January. In Season 2, we joined the season in late September. We've never gone from the start of a season, so perhaps that's something we want to get to. And just by dint of how the schedule works in the English Premier League, we will play West Ham twice – home and away, because that's how it goes."

"We are definitely starting later this year than in Season 2, that's for sure," Hunt continued. "So I would be surprised if our delivery dates were the same. That's above my pay grade, I don't know for sure, but I do have a vague understanding of the limits of this dimension we call time, and I would say it seems pretty unlikely that we would [premiere] as early this year."