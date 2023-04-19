Ted Lasso's New Episode Is the Longest of the Series

A new episode of Ted Lasso has arrived on Apple TV+, continuing the show's third (and potentially final) season. If you hadn't noticed, the episodes in Ted Lasso Season 3 have been unusually long for a comedy series, most of them clocking in at around 50 minutes. This week's episode is actually the longest of the entire series, giving fans plenty of new Ted Lasso to watch.

The latest episode of Ted Lasso is called "Sunflowers" and it follows the team on a trip to Amsterdam. All in all, "Sunflowers" runs for more than an hour, clocking in at a total of 66 minutes. It's easily the longest episode of the series to-date, though there could be some longer episodes arriving later in the season.

Ted Lasso co-creator Brendan Hunt, who also plays Coach Beard on the show, wrote the "Sunflowers" episode. When it was released on Apple TV+ on Tuesday night, Hunt took to Twitter to share the personal connection the episode's setting has to the show itself.

“Sunflowers” aka Episode 306 of #TedLasso is out now. It’s set in Amsterdam, the city without which this show would not exist. It’s also our longest episode ever, apparently. I think you’ll find that it doesn’t suck. pic.twitter.com/xRV2aQAKFg — Brendan Hunt (@brendanhunting) April 19, 2023

Is Season 3 the End of Ted Lasso?

There has been a lot of conversation about the current season of Ted Lasso potentially being the end of the series. It's one of the most talked-about comedies currently on television, but the creative team has insisted that the story was always meant to last just three seasons.

"This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell," co-creator and star Jason Sudeikis told Deadline ahead of the Season 3 premiere. "The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don't even know yet-that being Season 3-it's flattering. Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season [have been released], they're like, 'Man, you know what, we get it, we're fine. We don't need anymore, we got it.' But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we've come up with so far."