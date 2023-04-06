Ted Lasso Star Still Holding Out Hope For More Seasons

Ted Lasso is currently in the midst of its third season, and it's no secret that the show was always meant to have a three-season arc. Now that the series is getting close to its original ending, many of the stars have been addressing the possibility of a fourth season. Recently, Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton) spoke with Collider about Ted Lasso and revealed it's still unclear if the show is ending after this current season.

"Well, for a start, we don't know if it's officially the end. It's certainly the end of this three-season arc," Waddingham explained. "That's what I'm clinging onto because I can't cope with an end. I can't cope with not seeing what happens to Rebecca in the final analysis, or any of them, for that matter. But the thing is, I will always have these people in my life, undoubtedly. If this is the end, then I say goodbye to Rebecca, and of all the people that I don't want to say goodbye to, it's her."

When asked about a potential Rebecca spinoff, Waddinham replied, "You know what? I genuinely can't even think about that. I wouldn't know how to let that in because I can't imagine, first of all, not being with Ted. And secondly, I am so immersed in the Greyhound world that my brain literally won't let that in. It's very strange. I can hear you, but I'm not acknowledging it."

What Has Jason Sudeikis Said About Ted Lasso's Future?

"I don't know, it's up to more factors than myself," Sudeikis previously told Variety. "The response to the show has been overwhelming. We have a tremendous group of writers. We have a tremendous group of actors. We have a tremendous group of people in production and post-production. All of those things are thrown into the jambalaya of possibility. So I couldn't say yes or no. I do know that this part of the show is what it's supposed to be. And it will be everything it was fortunate to become, based on all those added developments. As far as Season 4, I apologize for not giving you a more direct answer because I understand that's helpful for headlines."

