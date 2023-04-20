Ted Lasso Star Says New Episode Is a "Turning Point" for Season 3

The tide might be turning for Richmond as we hit the halfway point of Ted Lasso Season 3. The team at the center of the series has been in a major slump, and all of the major characters have been dealing with their own unique troubles. After this week's episode, however, it could be time for a pivot back in the right direction. A night out in Amsterdam is looking to be just what the doctor ordered. WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of Ted Lasso! Keep reading at your own risk...

With a night off in Amsterdam and no curfew, everyone connected to the Richmond team ends up having an experience they desperately need. Ted has a football epiphany, Colin starts to open himself up after a talk with Trent, Rebecca discovers what a true partner could look like, and Roy and Jamie bond over bicycles. Phil Dunster, who plays Jamie Tartt, spoke to Deadline about how this night in Amsterdam could change things for the characters on Ted Lasso going forward.

"This was probably my favorite episode to shoot of the entire show; it was like a field day episode," Dunster said. "I always like shooting on location anyway because it feels a bit like a holiday. Plus working so closely with Brett, and being able to show a side to Jamie that we haven't seen before-this sort of energetic and sort of childish side-and to do it in Amsterdam, which I'd never visited before, made the whole thing [so special]. The reason I think the episode is so good as well is that there are so many characters having these huge moments. It feels like a real turning point for those characters as the season continues."

Dunster went on to elaborate on how the characters on the series have evolved throughout the season so far, specifically when it comes to Ted.

"To have Ted, with all of his many interpersonal powers, and now on top of that he's learning about some of the more elite tactics of football, he's becoming an unstoppable force," he explained. "It's similar to the progress we see in Ted, it's not linear. There are still so many bumps in the road that sometimes feels like it's not progressing. What can I say that won't give it all away? It's the coming together of the lessons that Ted has been teaching these young men to be the best versions of themselves and learning how to be better footballers alongside it. The former of those is the most important thing, and I think that that's where the focus lies."

What did you think about the latest episode of Ted Lasso?