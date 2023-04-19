Ted Lasso Star Opens Up About Roy and Jamie's New Bromance

Roy Kent and Jamie Tartt may have started as mortal enemies stuck on the same football club and fighting over the same woman, but they've come a long way over Ted Lasso's two-and-a-half seasons. Jamie has pulled a Steve Harrington-esque turnaround over the course of the show, going from one of its most frustrating villains to one of its most beloved characters. Roy has always been adored by fans, but he's learned to open up to others since the show began, allowing people into his life even when he wants to close himself off to the rest of the world.

Roy and Jamie are no longer mortal enemies. In fact, they've become pretty close over the last few Ted Lasso episodes. Ever since Roy comforted Jamie in the Manchester City locker room in Season 2, their bond has only grown stronger and stronger. In the latest episode of Ted Lasso, "Sunflowers," the duo spend an entire night riding bikes together and sharing their feelings.

With the release of "Sunflowers" this week, Ted Lasso star Phil Dunster sat down with Deadline to talk about how his character and Roy Kent have formed such a close bond this season.

"It's interesting. Zava was a catalyst for their relationship growing because I think there's probably some schadenfreude from Roy seeing Jamie frustrated and angry in this way," Dunster explained. "We've seen emotional growth between them, but now there's also vocational growth as well. They've been through enough now for Roy to be able to give this final piece of the puzzle to Jamie and Jamie is finally in a place where he can receive it. It's like any good relationship, it's being able to be the teacher and sometimes to be the person being taught. They've both learned that there's space for them within this relationship to do both."

Is Season 3 the End of Ted Lasso?

There has been a lot of conversation about the current season of Ted Lasso potentially being the end of the series. It's one of the most talked-about comedies currently on television, but the creative team has insisted that the story was always meant to last just three seasons.

"This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell," co-creator and star Jason Sudeikis told Deadline ahead of the Season 3 premiere. "The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don't even know yet-that being Season 3-it's flattering. Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season [have been released], they're like, 'Man, you know what, we get it, we're fine. We don't need anymore, we got it.' But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we've come up with so far."