Ted Lasso Releases Season 3 Poster Highlighting Newest Member of AFC Richmond

The second episode of Ted Lasso Season 3 introduced fans to the newest player on AFC Richmond, one that can (hopefully) help keep the club afloat in the Premier League. In the episode, Richmond miraculously beat out the likes of Chelsea and West Ham United to secure the services of the global phenomenon known as Zava. Based on real footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Zava is considered one of the best players in the world, so much so that many of his peers worship him as much as the fans.

Zava has the potential to play a critical role in the story of Ted Lasso Season 3. His arrival is huge not just for Richmond on the pitch, but the success of Ted, Rebecca, and everyone else involved with the club. Given that he may be important to the series, it makes sense that the series has released some new key art centered around the fictional football star.

On Monday, Ted Lasso's AFC Richmond Twitter account "announced" the arrival of Zava to the team. That announcement came with a new poster that features actor Maximillian Osinski in his new Richmond uniform. You can check it out below!

Zava's Role in Ted Lasso Season 3

Ted Lasso co-creator and star Brendan Hunt spoke with ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley about the addition of Zava, calling the player one of Coach Lasso's biggest challenges since arriving at Richmond.

"It's Ted's biggest challenge that is inside the squad since Jamie, but Zava is different than Jamie in that he has much more gravitas," Hunt said. "He has much more experience. He's not trying to prove anything. He's almost really just kind of a force of nature or a god. He's not going to show Ted up, he's not going to shout Ted down, but he's not necessarily going to listen to anything Ted says, because why would he? He's been to the mountaintop. It is a different kind of challenge for Ted to tackle."

What have you thought about Zava on Ted Lasso so far? Let us know in the comments!

New episodes of Ted Lasso Season 3 are released on Apple TV+ every Wednesday.