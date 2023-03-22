Ted Lasso: AFC Richmond Adds Important New Player in New Season 3 Episode

The Greyhounds of AFC Richmond are adding to their roster in the third season of Ted Lasso, as they try to make a push to stay in the Premier League after being promoted at the end of Season 2. In Wednesday's new episode of the acclaimed Apple TV+ series, "(I Don't Want to Go to) Chelsea," one of the biggest footballers in the fictional world of Ted Lasso becomes a free agent.

Zava, played by Mximilian Osinski, is worshipped by football fans and players alike, and it comes as no surprise that every club in the Premier League is trying to sign him. That includes Rupert and Nate's West Ham United, who appear to be the favorites at one point. However, after being confronted by an angry Rebecca, Zava ultimately chooses to sign with Richmond,

Who Is Ted Lasso's Zava Based on?

Zava may be a fictional character on Ted Lasso, but he's certainly based in reality. Zava is a very clear take on famous football star Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

In Ted Lasso, Zava is described as a player who brings a strange attitude, drama off the pitch, and a deep love of himself to every club he joins. He's also known to skip around from club to club just about every year. All of these traits are trademarks of Zlatan, even if they are a bit exaggerated for the show.

Their similarities continue in the the name and appearance of the character. Zava and Zlatan look nearly identical, and the former's name is clearly based on the latter.

Is Ted Lasso Ending This Season?

There has been a lot of conversation about the current season of Ted Lasso potentially being the end of the series. It's one of the most talked-about comedies currently on television, but the creative team has insisted that the story was always meant to last just three seasons.

"This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell," co-creator and star Jason Sudeikis told Deadline ahead of the Season 3 premiere. "The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don't even know yet-that being Season 3-it's flattering. Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season [have been released], they're like, 'Man, you know what, we get it, we're fine. We don't need anymore, we got it.' But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we've come up with so far."

New episodes of Ted Lasso are released every Wednesday on Apple TV+.