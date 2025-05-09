Mark Wahlberg’s Ted Sequel Series Is Coming to Peacock

After the success of one Ted spinoff TV show, Peacock is bringing back the cast from the films for another project. According to Variety, the streaming service has ordered an animated series that will serve as a sequel to the two movies. Plot details are unknown at the time, but it has been announced that the series will see several veterans from the films reprising their roles. Leading the cast are Seth MacFarlane and Mark Wahlberg, who will voice Ted and John, respectively. Amanda Seyfried and Jessica Barth are returning as Sam and Tami-Lynn. Also in the cast are Kyle Mooney as Apollo and Liz Richman as Ruth.

The Ted animated series does not have a release date as of this writing. In addition to voicing the titular character, MacFarlane is involved as a writer and executive producer. Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh, who are showrunners on Peacock’s live-action Ted prequel series, have the same role on this new project.

The Ted franchise dates back to 2012 with the premiere of the first film. Ted received generally positive reviews and earned $549.3 million at the worldwide box office, paving the way for a sequel. Released in 2015, Ted 2 wasn’t as big of a success as its predecessor (the reviews were more mixed), but it still grossed $215.8 million against a $68 million production budget.

In lieu of making a third movie, MacFarlane brought the property to the small screen with the prequel series Ted, which chronicles John and Ted's time together in high school. Ted proved to be a massive hit for Peacock, becoming the streamer's most-watched original series. A second season was ordered last year.

Given how successful the Ted prequel series is, it isn’t surprising to see Peacock move forward with another project. The franchise has proven to be a viable draw for the streaming service, so there should be interest in seeing the continuing adventures of John and Ted. Though there were plans for a Ted 3 at one point (Sam Jones was signed on to appear), that film never materialized (perhaps due to Ted 2‘s diminishing returns at the box office). The sequel series gives MacFarlane an outlet to add to a franchise he’s passionate about, and it should be well-positioned to be another hit on streaming. Seeing the movie cast come back is a nice touch that will likely only add to the appeal of the show.

MacFarlane, of course, is quite famous for creating popular animated programs like Family Guy and American Dad, so this is a medium he’s very familiar with. Audiences already know MacFarlane’s style and sense of humor lends itself well to animation, and this Ted sequel series shouldn’t be any exception. It will be interesting to see if Ted goes for an aesthetic similar to MacFarlane’s other works or looks to stand out with an animation style that’s more unique. This could be an opportunity for MacFarlane to try some new things he hasn’t done before in previous endeavors.