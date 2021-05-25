Teen Titans Go!: Marv Wolfman and George Perez Make Series Debut in New Clip (Exclusive)

DC fans have a lot to look forward to over at Cartoon Network, as the crew of Teen Titans Go! will be crossing over with the DC Super Hero Girls in a brand new special titled The Space House, but that's not all. If you happen to be a longtime Titans fan, you are going to love this weekend's new episode of Teen Titans Go!, as we can exclusive reveal a new clip featuring none other than comics legends and New Teen Titans creators Marv Wolfman and George Perez. The episode will actually be the first guest-starring role for Wolfman and Perez in Teen Titans Go!, and you can also check out a few new images from the delightful episode below, which hits this Saturday on Cartoon Network.

As you can see in the clip, things aren't going so well for Wolfman and Perez, who are trying to reinvent the Teen Titans so they can save DC from "certain financial doom", and they only have 24 hours. The pressure is on and they, as Perez puts it, have "squat, zip, zero" to show for their work so far. Wolfman remains optimistic despite the pressure and then comes up with a brilliant idea.

(Photo: DC)

Wolfman starts rattling off the idea, saying "What if they're super muscular? Super ripped! Super tight! The Teen Tight-Hands!" What follows is a picture of, well, Teen Titans themed hands, and gotta say that image is going to stick with me for a while. Thank the Lord they didn't go with that one, right?

(Photo: DC)

We can't wait to see the full episode, and you can check out the official description for the episode below.

Marv Wolfman and George Pérez: "Marv Wolfman and George Pérez must pitch an idea for the new Teen Titans in 24 hours, so they brainstorm different concepts for the team."

(Photo: DC)

Marv Wolfman and George Perez can be seen on the new episode of Teen Titans Go! this Saturday, while The Space House special will be a one-hour episode and will air on Cartoon Network on May 31st at 6 PM EST. DC Super Hero Girls will then kick off its new season on Cartoon Network on June 6th at 8 AM EST.

What did you think of the clip and the Teen Tight-Hands? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things DC with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!