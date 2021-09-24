Teen Wolf Revival Movie In The Works For Paramount Plus

MTV’s Teen Wolf TV series is getting a revival movie on Paramount+. The news about the next chapter of Teen Wolf comes in the midst of a report about how series creator Jeff Davis is signing with MTV Entertainment Studios. As the synopsis teases, a new evil in the town of Beacon Hills sparks the return of werewolves and lots of other shape-shifters, with a grown-up Scott McCall having to step in as the Alpha and lead the pack. Jeff Davis will both write and executive produce the Teen Wolf movie, and the original cast is said to be in talks to return.

Here is the full synopsis for the Teen Wolf revival movie (per Variety):

In the “Teen Wolf” movie, a terrifying evil has emerged in the town of Beacon Hills. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.

Teen Wolf was a pivotal series for MTV in 2011, successfully rebooting the 1985 Michael J. Fox comedic film as a darker and grittier horror-themed re-imagining of the lore. Beyond helping to (re)establish YA horror-dramas as a viable genre (alongside series like The Vampire Diaries), Teen Wolf turned out to be the launchpad for a whole new wave of young actors, including series star Tyler Posey, and his co-stars Crystal Reed (Gotham, Swamp Thing), Dylan O’Brien (The Maze Runner), Tyler Hoechlin (Superman & Lois), Holland Roden (Mayans M.C.), and Colton Haynes (Arrow). Obviously therein lies the biggest challenge facing a Teen Wolf movie revival: getting all these now-much-more-famous people back together, for a price that MTV can afford to pay.

Fans of Teen Wolf certainly got a new shot of life last year when the Teen Wolf cast and Davis all re-united or a virtual reunion special during the COVID-19 pandemic, as part of MTV’s #AloneTogether campaign during lockdowns. Obviously, there was enough buzz and/or response to that June 2020 event, because now we’re getting an entire Teen Wolf revival movie.

Teen Wolf fans – are you excited about this? No release date has been set yet.