Playmates Toys has released 2-packs that include 6-inch figures of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles facing off against stars of Netflix’s Cobra Kai series. Just imagine these tournament matchups – Raphael vs. John Kreese, Leonardo vs. Miguel Diaz, Michelangelo vs. Daniel LaRusso, and Donatello vs. Johnny Lawrence.

The idea of combining classic TMNT figures and the current incarnation of the Karate Kid series makes sense when you think about it. Two iconic franchises that were born in the ’80s, battling it out in action figure form. Pre-orders for each of the 2-packs are live now via the links below. Note that they were selling out quickly at the time of writing, but they should get restocks and availability at additional retailers soon – most notably Walmart, who have launched the official Netflix Hub. Stay tuned to this post for updates.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The TMNT figures in the 2-packs feature 34 points of articulation, a weapon accessory, and a fabric tournament Gi with a team Turtles insignia on the front and back. The Cobra Kai figures feature 16-points of articulation with Cobra Kai and My-Yagi-Do Gi.

Needless to say, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will have the advantage in these head-to-heat fights for many reasons, not the least of which being that they have weapons. I mean, John Kreese vs Raphael with sais isn’t going to end well. Maybe you can tape guns from your other action figures into the hands of the Cobra Kai crew to make this a fair fight.

Cobra Kai Season 4 debuts on Netflix on December 31st.

[h/t Preternia]