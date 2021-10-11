Netflix Partners With Walmart To Launch Netflix Hub

Netflix and Walmart have joined forces to unveil Netflix Hub, which promises to “be the largest dedicated online shopping destination for Netflix merchandise in the U.S.”. Indeed, Netflix Hub is the very first digital storefront that Netflix has opened up with a national retailer, and they’re going big with it.

Netflix Hub debuted with merch from popular shows like Stranger Things, The Witcher, Ada Twist, and CoComelon with much more on the way (specifically mentioning that merch based on the Squid Game phenomenon is coming soon). Walmart and Netflix also note that this exclusive hub will “feature innovative shopping experiences” like a voting system that will enable fans to select products that they would like to see from premiere Netflix titles.

You can shop Walmart’s Netflix Hub right here, and make sure to check back in for new merch. Some of the top launch items are listed below broken down by show.

Ada Twist

CoComelon

Nailed It!

Baking Kits ($15.98) – Walmart Exclusive; Available in stores and online

Squid Game

T-shirts variety of styles ranging in price – Coming soon!

Stranger Things

The Witcher

Waffles + Mochi