Tegan and Sara TV Series High School Cancelled at Amazon

Amazon Freevee has cancelled High School, the coming-of-age drama based on the best-selling memoir by Tegan and Sara Quin, after just one season. The series aired just eight episodes in October 2022 so the series' cancellation does not come as a surprise and is more of a formality despite the series receiving rave reviews.

High School was described as "a story about finding your own identity — a journey made even more complicated when you have a twin whose own struggle and self-discovery so closely mimics your own." During a time of 90s, grunge and rave culture, the twin sisters grow up down the hall from one another." The series starred TikTok creators Railey and Seazynn Gilliland as Tegan and Sara. The series also featured Cobie Smulders, Kyle Bornheimer as their parents and Esther McGregor as well as Olivia Rouyre, Amanda Fix, Brianne Tju, Geena Meszaros, CJ Valleroy, and Nate Corddry. The series was executive produced by Clea DuVall, Tegan and Sara Quin, Laura Kittrell and Plan B's Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Carina Sposato. DuVall and Kittrell also served as co-showrunners and co-writers. Additionally, DuVall directed several episodes.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, DuVall had opened a mini room to work on a second season of High School after Freevee initially seemed optimistic about renewing the series, though reportedly the completion rate for the series prompted executives to cancel High School despite scripts for Season 2 being completed.

Amazon Freevee Recently Cancelled Primo After One Season

High School isn't the only series that Freevee has cancelled in recent days. Earlier this week, Freevee cancelled Primo after just one season as well. Primo was a coming-of-age comedy inspired by creator Shea Serrano's life growing up in San Antonio, TX and followed Rafa Gonzalez (Ignacio Diaz-Silverio), a 16-year-old being raised by his mother Drea (Christina Vidal) and his five uncles: Rollie (Johnny Rey Diaz), Mike (Henri Esteve), Ryan (Carlos Santos), Jay (Jonathan Medina), and Mondo (Efrain Villa) living on the south side of San Antonio. Serrano wrote and executive produced the series with Mike Schur, Morgan Sackett, and David Miner.