The Witcher Season 5 Reveals First Look at Yennefer (And Why It Matters)

The Witcher has completed filming on season 4 and is now working on season 5, which will be the show’s final season. While season 4 has yet to debut, it is expected to hit later this year, but thanks to new set photos, we don’t have to wait for our first look at Anya Chalotra’s Yennefer. The new set photos can be found courtesy of Redanian Intelligence, and while a Yennefer sighting is already a big deal, perhaps a bigger deal is what else the set photos indicate as to her whereabouts and what may have been changed in regards to the books.

The set photos come from the show’s filming in South Wales, and while blurry, the photos do show Chalotra on set. To this point, a Yennefer sighting has been rare, so that’s significant on its own, but who happens to be around her is of equal importance. You can see Nilfgaardians around her in their trademark armor, which is noteworthy because of where Yennefer seems to be located.

It was already known that Skellige was going to be part of season 5, and going by the locale in the photos, this seems to be where these scenes take place. What seems odd, though, is that Nilfgaardians are in the same place, which isn’t really the case in the books, as Skellige doesn’t have much interaction or obstacles from Nilfgaard during the Northern Wars. So, that means either this location is Nilfgaard, which would put Yennefer there a bit earlier than expected, or this is Skellige with a larger Nilfgaardian presence, which would be a substantial change from the books.

If it’s the latter, that could possibly mean that Skellige has been occupied by Nilfgaard, which would be a change from how this part of the story plays out in the books, and that could imply more changes in Yennefer’s time in Skellige and the confrontation that follows at Stygga Castle.

Time In Skellige

In the books, Yennefer escapes the Lodge of Sorceresses and ends up teleporting to Skellige, though it isn’t exactly a graceful exit. Yennefer ends up meeting with Crach an Craite, and he eventually comes around to helping Yennefer find Ciri and keep her out of Vilgefortz’ hands. Yennefer attempts to fix her megascope to speak to Triss, but that doesn’t go as planned either, and she eventually heads to the Sedna Abyss, as she discovers a lead that suggests this place might be a way to teleport to Vilgefortz’s hideout.

Whether or not Nilfgaard’s presence in Skellige affects this in any way remains to be seen, but after this quest, she finds himself captured and kept at Stygga Castle. After a lengthy amount of time, she is eventually reunited with Geralt as they try and find Ciri, who also ends up at Stygga Castle.

The Witcher has changed elements from the books or timelines of certain events and how they affect other events, but there have also been plenty of instances where things were pulled directly from the novels. It’s unclear where season 4 will end and season 5 will begin, but what we do know is that season 5 is the final season of the show.

The Witcher season 4 is expected to hit later this year. Season 5 will be the final season, but there’s currently no release date for it.

What do you think of The Witcher's season 5 plans for Yennefer, Geralt, and Ciri?