Terriers Star Confirms That Talks Have Happened for Revival or Movie

(Photo: FX)

FX delivered audiences Terriers back in 2010 and the series only lasted for one season, but in an age when streaming services allow audiences access to series that might fly under the radar and have looked towards the past for series that could be revived, fans continue to clamor to get more adventures for the series, which only lasted 13 episodes. Star Donal Logue recently confirmed that there had been talks of doing either a film or a revival of the series, but that even if the series never returned, those episodes are some of the work he's most proud of in his career.

"You know, there was talk. Every once in a while, [executive producer] Shawn Ryan brings it up, or [creator] Ted Griffin, of maybe doing a movie or a revival," Logue confirmed with ComicBook.com. "I know we'd all be very down for that because that was just such a spectacular gift for me. If someone's like, 'What do you do?' I go, 'You know what? If you have patience just watch 13 episodes of Terriers. Not even the first three where it's circling to where it goes,' and I'm like, 'That's what I do, and if you like it cool, and if you don't, great.' That was close to me. It was where I grew up and my sister was in it and me and [co-star] Mikey Raymond-James, I just thought that that was such an incredibly well written and shot and executed show. I'm just happy we got to make it and FX released it and then it had life in streaming because it was missed in the first go-round, but I think a lot of people found it."

In the series, Logue starred as an alcoholic ex-cop who opened a private investigation firm with his best friend, who is a former criminal. The series has 92% positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

The power of the program is so strong that Logue noted it's one of the only projects he's starred in that he can consume as a fan, despite his own involvement.

"In the old days, it would have just been a pilot that probably didn't go any further. Man, it was really great," the actor detailed. "I can't watch myself, I'm one of those people, but I can watch Terriers. And I fall for it every time, whenever I watch Terriers here and there I'm just like, 'Man,' I'm taken into it."

He added, "I can totally watch Terriers. We talked about doing, before COVID, a kind of marathon screening at a local movie theater, which would be really cool."

Stay tuned for details on the possible future of Terriers. Logue can currently be seen in the documentary Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo. now available On Demand.

Would you like to see Terriers return? Let us know in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.