That '90s Show Full Trailer Brings Back Original Stars

The upcoming That '90s Show is set to be a sequel to the beloved That '70s Show, focusing more on the children of the original characters than those iconic figures, yet a new trailer for the upcoming series brings back those performers to tease their involvement in the series. This new trailer shows off Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama, and Tommy Chong. While fans will be delighted to see those characters appear in the trailer, the tease mainly reminds audiences that the upcoming series will focus on a group of all-new characters. That '90s Show will debut on Netflix on January 19, 2023.

It's 1995 and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn't her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she's looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen. With the help of Gwen's friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago. Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well...Red.

That '90s Show stars Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos. Also returning to Point Place are creators Bonnie and Terry Turner -- this time with their daughter Lindsey Turner -- showrunner/executive producer Gregg Mettler, and executive producers Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner. Joining the show are executive producers Jessica Goldstein and Chrissy Pietrosh.

Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, and Wilmer Valderrama will appear as special guests in That '90s Show.

While this reboot series has been billed as a limited event, series creators Bonnie and Terry Turner previously teased that this could be the beginning of a full-blown revival.

"They physically change, they emotionally change, their lives have changed, their goals have changed," Bonnie Turner recently shared with Variety. "It just was great story fodder."

Terry Turner added, "Setting it only during the summer gets the whole school and having-to-go-to-class thing out of the way, which we discovered on the original show, that wasn't where it was interesting. It was more interesting in the basement... also, people change where they go away. They come back nine months later and when they're teenagers, sometimes there's a radical change, sometimes not. But sometimes people have decided to go a completely different path."

