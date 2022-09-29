That '70s Show Star Mila Kunis Reveals She Has One "Bulls–t" Problem With That '90s Show Reboot

Fans of That '70s Show are eagerly awaiting the sequel, Netflix's upcoming That '90s Show which, while set to follow the story of Donna and Eric Forman's daughter Leia (Callie Haverda), will see the return of most of the original stars in guest roles, including Mila Kunis as Jackie and Ashton Kutcher as Kelso. But while the original cast is just as excited as fans to be coming back for the sequel, Kunis says that there is one issue she has with the reboot, a development that she says is "bulls-t".

In an interview with Access Hollywood (via AV Club), Kunis revealed that in the series, her character Jackie and her real-life husband Kutcher's character Kelso are married and have a child of their own, a development that she said isn't quite right with how That '70s Show played out.

"My husband and I are together in it, which is weird because we shouldn't have been," Kunis said. "I called BS. I was like, 'My character would be with Fez.' I think that I ended up with Wilmer's [Valderrama] character. And I was like, 'Why are you and I together?' And also, he was married when '70s ended to Shannon Elizabeth's character, I think. And now we're like, 20 years, no 16 years later, whatever it is, and now [Kelso and I] are married with a kid, and I was like, 'I don't know about this one.'"

Kunis went on to say that she did think being married on-screen to her real-life spouse was cute, but it also mad it nervous — largely because the set for That '90s Show is exactly the same.

It made me so uncomfortable. It's like, acting's bullshit, right? Like, at the end of the day, it's all about fucking bullshit. And so, I would look at my husband while we were doing a scene or rehearsing, and I would be like, 'Oh my God, that's what you look like when you act.'" Kunis adds, "And then, you know, I don't know, to be married, but be at the place where we met, and it looks the same was trippy. … We walked on set, and I was like, 'Oh, this is weird.'"

Even with the trippy nature of it all and her concerns about her character being married to Kelso, Kunis had nothing but praise for the upcoming series and she's not the only one. Topher Grace, who plays Eric, recently said that coming back for the sequel felt like Christmas to him.

"If Home Economics has a family feeling that was kind of the same but it was a family reunion," Grace revealed. "It was like going home for Christmas to see your whole family. It really was like Christmas. It was a gift. They are all such amazing, amazing people who are so influential in my life and who I became. To be able to go back and not just hang out with them together, which was so much fun, but then to be able to work again with them... it was great. And I can't wait for people to see it."

That '90s Show does not yet have a release date.