The Afterparty has now become a casualty of Apple TV+. On Friday, a report from TVLine revealed that The Afterparty has been cancelled after two seasons on the streaming platform. The series, which was created by Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse's Chris Miller, used the framing device of murder mysteries to explore a wide array of genres, with each episode presented in a different genre and from a different character's point of view.

Each season had an ensemble cast, which was anchored by returning characters Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish), Aniq (Sam Richardson), and Zoë (Zoë Chao).

What Would The Afterparty Season 3 Have Been About?

Back in August, creator Chris Miller teased that there were plans for future seasons of The Afterparty, should Apple have renewed it for a new season.

"We are on strike right now so currently not working on anything but hopefully studios can make a fair deal and pay writers a good living wage," Miller said in an interview with GamesRadar. "There is a lot in store and we have a lot of plans. You never know who might pop up as the world expands, which allows for more fun."

What Was The Afterparty Season 2 About?

In Season 2 of The Afterparty, a wedding is ruined when the groom is murdered and every guest is a suspect. Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Sam Richardson) and Zoë (Zoë Chao) solve whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers and business partners, and hearing each suspect's retelling of the weekend.

New cast members for Season 2 will also include Elizabeth Perkins (Sharp Objects, Weeds) as Isabel, Poppy Liu (Hacks, Better Call Saul) as Grace, Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird, Cruella) as Travis, Anna Konkle (Pen15) as Hannah, Jack Whitehall (Jungle Cruise, Clifford the Big Red Dog) as Sebastian and Vivian Wu (Away, Dead Pigs) as Vivian. The series is co-showrun and executive produced by Chris Miller and Anthony King (Dead to Me, Wet Hot American Summer), with Phil Lord also serving as an EP.

"All the characters were really well figured out, as you might imagine in a murder mystery. You really have to plan all that stuff as we cast," producer Phil Lord told ComicBook.com last year. "So it was just about trying to find great creative partners for each of those parts who could do a lot of different moves. If you look at this cast, everybody is a great actor and so many people are also great writers and showrunners and directors. They have a real holistic sense of what a scene might need and they have all the moves so they could do it, like, Ilana [Glazer] can do it as a comedy and also as a thriller because she's just really smart, a really smart filmmaker. Tiffany [Haddish] is always great at playing characters that are underestimated but are very, very, very bright. You just go down the line and it's a wealth of creativity that we couldn't have done it without that."

