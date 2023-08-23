The Afterparty Season 3 “Plans” Teased by Creator

The second season of The Afterparty is coming to an end in a couple of weeks, but there could be even more on the way in the future. There hasn’t been any official announcement regarding The Afterparty Season 3, and nothing will move forward during the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes, but the creative team behind the hit series has “plans” for a future for the series.

Chris Miller, who created The Afterparty for Apple TV+, recently spoke to GamesRadar about the show’s second season and beyond. Miller made it clear that there is more in store for The Afterparty, but the path forward is dependent on the strikes.

“We are on strike right now so currently not working on anything but hopefully studios can make a fair deal and pay writers a good living wage,” Miller said. “There is a lot in store and we have a lot of plans. You never know who might pop up as the world expands, which allows for more fun.”

The second season of The Afterparty follows a completely different murder mystery and a mostly new cast, though the trio of Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, and Zoë Chao all reprised their roles from Season 1. If there were a Season 3, it would be safe to assume those three actors would continue to be involved.

When The Afterparty was first brought to Apple TV+, there weren’t any concrete ideas to continue it beyond Season 1. Miller explaine that it was just intended as one single story, though they had “theories” for additional mysteries.

“When pitching the show, it was all about the first season and that first mystery. At the end we said there could be multiple ones – like Aniq and Zoë at a wedding – but it was all just in theory, that was the extent of it,” he explained. “So, when they called to commission a second season we had to think of what the storyline would be. We wanted to try build on what we did before and that meant leaning into different genres and styles, pushing that even further, with more confidence. We ran with ones we would never have considered on season 1, such as Jane Austen and film noir. But it all made the second season even better!”

