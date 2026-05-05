The Art of Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Cover & First Look Revealed (EXCLUSIVE)

ComicBook is proud to present an exclusive first look at the official companion to Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Spinning out of the MCU, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man offers a thrilling alternate timeline for the wall-crawler. Season 1 was an absolute hit, with a stunning 97% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and the creative team is hard at work on YFNSM Season 2. Ahead of that, though, Abram Books’ The Art of Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man promises to be an unmissable companion piece.

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Releasing on June 23, the art book is already available for pre-order from Amazon and other retailers. ComicBook is proud to present an exclusive cover reveal and first look.

Image courtesy of Abrams Books

image courtesy of Abrams Books

image courtesy of Abrams Books

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is a Delightful Marvel Animation

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Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is easily one of Marvel’s most delightful TV shows, not least because it features an unexpected cast of secondary characters. It branches out of the main MCU timeline because Peter has been forced to go to a different school, never joining in with the superhero Civil War. Instead of training under Tony Stark, he winds up mentored by Norman Osborn and becoming best friends with his son Harry; which certainly means there’s a new Green Goblin in the show’s future. In addition to Harry Osborn, he’s also best friends with Nico Minoru, a member of the Runaways team in the comics and MCU TV show.

It’s safe to assume the art book will show the development of all these iconic characters. Abrams’ books typically include lavish notes from the artists and creative teams, too, which means this will also offer unique insight into Marvel’s processes. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has a unique style, riffing on iconic characters in such delightfully unexpected ways, so the insights will be fascinating. It’s entirely possible readers will be able to spot hints about Season 2 and beyond.

The enclosed pages naturally focus on the star of the show himself, Peter Parker’s Spider-Man, although the cover serves as a thrilling reminder that the cast is much wider. There are even stalwarts from the mainstream MCU, notably Doctor Strange and Iron Man; the former is inadvertently tied to this timeline’s creation.

Cover reveal and interior spread from the upcoming book The Art of Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Abrams) by Ramin Zahed, available for pre-order now

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