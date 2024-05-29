The Bear Season 3 Serves Up Official Trailer

The Bear Season 3 served up a brand new trailer for the June 27 premiere on FX. In the new clip Jeremy Allen White's Carmy tries to get the new restaurant off the ground and he knows it's going to have to be different this time. Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Sydney and Richie are creative partners in The Bear Season 3. That means everyone has the power and opportuntiy to check each other when things threaten to boil over. Living up to Sydney's exacting standards and negotiating Carmy's general disposition is going to be a task for everyone in that kitchen. For folks who have missed The Bear, it's a welcome return to form. THere are plates being thrown and shouting galore.

But, FX's trademark drama also builds in some quiet moment for our favorite chefs too. As the restaurant grows and expands, so do the lives of our cast of misfits. Some of these chefs will be familiar faces as well. One thing remains the same, the commitment to serving customers and raising the standards for themselves. However, none of the chefs have ever been in an environment quite like this before. So, that's going to be quite the adjustment when they open the doors for dinner service. Can The Bear's stalwart kitchen survive after being thrown into the fire? Watch what they're serving up for yourself down below!

What's Coming In The Bear Season 3?

FX and Hulu dropped a new description of The Bear: Season three of FX's The Bear follows Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard "Richie" Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they do what it takes to elevate The Bear, their beef stand turned fine dining establishment, to the highest level, all while doing their best just to stay in business. It's a losing battle every single day in the restaurant business. Carmy pushes himself harder than ever, and demands excellence from his crew, who do their best to match his intensity.

"Their quest for culinary excellence will propel the crew to new levels and stress the bonds that hold the restaurant together. As the team grows in size, each member will strive to reach a greater level of service within their role. In the restaurant industry, you're never on solid ground, and with that ever-changing landscape comes new challenges and opportunities. Our chefs have learned that every second counts, but this season we'll find out if they have what it takes to make it to tomorrow."

Will you be catching The Bear on Day 1? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!