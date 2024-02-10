The Bear Season 3 Gets Major Release Update

The Bear season 3 hasn't yet started filming but the release of the new episodes has already been confirmed. Speaking during FX's press day at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, FX leader John Landgraf confirmed that The Bear season 3 will premiere on Hulu this June, arriving in the same window as the first two seasons of the Emmy-winning series. In addition to The Bear season 3's release window, FX's John Landgraf confirmed that The Bear season 3 will likely drop all at once in a binge model just like the previous two seasons of the series.

"When we came back for Season 2, we debated, since we knew now that we had a hit, can we milk it a little bit? Can we roll it out over weeks? More Bear is better? We then thought that's a rotten thing to do, to change it up for the audience," Landgraf said of the show's binge release. "The way that Chris makes it, even though the episodes are separate, there's a whole vibe to every season so we decided not to change what we had already set in motion and I have no doubt that we'll keep doing it because we did it in the past. Even if we could, I don't think we'd change it now."

"I'll tell you the truth, which is I think they've written a couple scripts. I have not read any," The Bear star Jeremy Allen White recently told Variety about the upcoming third season. "I do know in January I'm going to spend a fair amount of time getting together with some chefs. There'll be a menu set, I believe, that's going to be for the restaurant in the third season. And I know that I'm going to start putting together that menu with different chefs and cooking and just trying to get prepared to do more of that stuff on camera."

Thanks to first two seasons of The Bear being released in June, and the Hollywood talent strikes delaying the Primetime Emmy Awards, the series just won 10 Primetime Emmy Awards just weeks ago, and they were only for the first seasons of the series. The Bear not only won the Outstanding Comedy Series award but Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for star Jeremy Allen White, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Ayo Edebiri, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, with three other wins as well.