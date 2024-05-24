New The Bear Season 3 Teaser Turns Up the Heat

The Bear Season 3 is turning up the heat with a new teaser. Jeremy Allen White's Carmy is back and opening the new restaurant. But, he's not alone as Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach are along for the ride as Sydney and Richie. While some familiar faces are in-tow, that doesn't mean they're all magically seeing eye-to-eye in Season 3. Of course, it wouldn't be The Bear without some serious verbal sparring matches and yelling. Edebiri's character argues the kitchen is dysfunctional and her coworkers immediately clarify that most successful ones share that trait. It's going to be hot to handle when The Bear Season 3 gets rolling on FX. Check out the new trailer for yourself down below!

Here's what FX and Hulu has to say about the upcoming season of The Bear: Season three of FX's The Bear follows Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard "Richie" Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they do what it takes to elevate The Bear, their beef stand turned fine dining establishment, to the highest level, all while doing their best just to stay in business. It's a losing battle every single day in the restaurant business. Carmy pushes himself harder than ever, and demands excellence from his crew, who do their best to match his intensity.

"Their quest for culinary excellence will propel the crew to new levels and stress the bonds that hold the restaurant together. As the team grows in size, each member will strive to reach a greater level of service within their role. In the restaurant industry, you're never on solid ground, and with that ever-changing landscape comes new challenges and opportunities. Our chefs have learned that every second counts, but this season we'll find out if they have what it takes to make it to tomorrow."

The New Season Of The Bear Came Together Fast

(Photo: Hulu/FX)

While The Bear's last season served as a departure from the structure of Season 1, it seems that Season 3 will be getting back to the bones of that first season. Jeremy Allen White has featured heavily in the marketing material for Season 3 so far. He talked about the upcoming serving of episodes with Variety last year.

"I'll tell you the truth, which is I think they've written a couple scripts. I have not read any," White told the publication "I do know in January I'm going to spend a fair amount of time getting together with some chefs. There'll be a menu set, I believe, that's going to be for the restaurant in the third season. And I know that I'm going to start putting together that menu with different chefs and cooking and just trying to get prepared to do more of that stuff on camera."

"We all did a lot of preparation before the first season," White added. "I went to culinary school and I spent a lot of time in restaurants and stuff. And then, for the second season, so much of it was about putting the restaurant together, so there wasn't that much cooking. But now, in the third season, I think we're going to go back to that functioning kitchen atmosphere that we had in the first."

Are you excited for more of The Bear? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!