The Bear Season 3 Gets Premiere Date With New Teaser

The Bear Season 3 has an official release date: the third season will start streaming on Hulu on June 27th. Check out the new teaser below for a first look at the new season!

It seems this new teaser for The Bear Season 3 is playing off of star Jeremy Allen White's recent breakthrough success as a Calvin Klein model for the Spring 2024 collection. The teaser sees White's character Carmy back in the kitchen of his upscale Chicago restaurant The Bear. The camera does a hyper zoom out to show the larger landscape of inner city Chicago at 3 am when Carmy is just getting started on his prep.

What Is The Bear Season 3 About?

In The Bear, a young chef, Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, inherits his family's Italian beef sandwich shop after the suicide of his older brother. He comes home to Chicago to run it, leaving behind his world of working in Michelin star restaurants. He is left to deal with his brother's unresolved debts, a rundown kitchen, and an unruly staff, while dealing with his own pain and family trauma.

Plot details about Season 3 of The Bear have yet to be confirmed. That said, series star Jeremy Allen White previously hinted that it will be a return to the structure of Season 1:

(Photo: Hulu)

"I'll tell you the truth, which is I think they've written a couple scripts. I have not read any," White shared in December of last year. "I do know in January I'm going to spend a fair amount of time getting together with some chefs. There'll be a menu set, I believe, that's going to be for the restaurant in the third season. And I know that I'm going to start putting together that menu with different chefs and cooking and just trying to get prepared to do more of that stuff on camera."

"We all did a lot of preparation before the first season," White continued. "I went to culinary school and I spent a lot of time in restaurants and stuff. And then, for the second season, so much of it was about putting the restaurant together, so there wasn't that much cooking. But now, in the third season, I think we're going to go back to that functioning kitchen atmosphere that we had in the first."

The cast of The Bear includes White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott, and Matty Matheson. Various guest stars on the series include Jon Bernthal, Jamie Lee Curtis, Gillian Jacobs, Will Poulter, Bob Odenkirk, Sarah Paulson, John Mulaney, Alex Moffat, and Olivia Colman.

The Bear Season 3 will premiere on June 27th and will stream exclusively on Hulu.