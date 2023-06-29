The Bear: Will Poulter "Literally Begged" to Join Season 2

FX has finally released the second season of their award-winning series The Bear, and fans cannot stop talking about what happens. The Bear Season 2 has been receiving some really positive reviews, with a near perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, and has also been doing some record breaking numbers for Hulu after four days on the streaming service. It was revealed pretty early on that Will Poulter (Midsommar, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) would be appearing in the second season of The Bear, but it seems that the actor actively sought out the role. In a new interview with Variety, Poulter revealed that he actually "begged" to be on the show.

"I called them. I literally begged to be in the show. I asked if I could meet with Chris Storer and basically communicated that I was such a fan of so much of his work, but especially The Bear," Poulter revealed to the trade. "He was kind enough to gift me with the offer to play Luca and it really changed my life, to be honest. It kind of helped me realize a dream of playing a chef on TV. I have such an immense amount of respect for chefs and the women and men of that industry. I feel like the whole society stands on the shoulders of people in the food and beverage industry, and we don't even necessarily really know it or think about it. They sustain us and maintain us daily and they don't get enough thanks for what they do."

What is The Bear Season 2 About?

FX describes the second season of the hit series as follows, "Season two of FX's The Bear, the critically acclaimed original series, follows Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard "Richie" Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they work to transform their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level spot. As they strip the restaurant down to its bones, the crew undertakes transformational journeys of their own, each forced to confront the past and reckon with who they want to be in the future. Of course, it turns out the only thing harder than running a restaurant is opening a new one, and the team must juggle the insane bureaucracy of permits and contractors with the beauty and creative agony of menu planning. The transition brings a newfound focus on hospitality as well. As the entire staff is forced to come together in new ways, pushing the boundaries of their abilities and relationships, they also learn what it means to be in service, both to diners and each other."

The Bear stars Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson, with Edwin Lee Gibson, Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon.

All episodes of The Bear are now streaming on Hulu!

