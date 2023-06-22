The Bear Season 2 Has a Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

FX and Hulu's hit series The Bear season 2 has finally premiered, and it's already earning a lot of praise. After the first season was a viral word-of-mouth sensation last year, The Bear has been a series with its return circled on many calendar and with eight new episodes already available some aren't ready to savor and would rather get to it all now. For those with some curiosity about it however, and who might be indecisve while looking at the menu, The Bear season 2 reviews are once again stellar. As of this writing the new season of The Bear has a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, matching the first season from last summer.

With 24 total reviews added to Rotten Tomatoes for The Bear season 2, they're all positive as of this moment. Collider awarded the season an A-, writing, "This is a newer, polished season. It is one that, like the eponymous new restaurant, has evolved past its rougher beginnings to turn out another course that leaves us hungry for more." Entertainment Weekly took a step further, giving it an A and writing: "As Carmy and Co. venture outside of their dysfunctional Beef family bubble, 'The Bear' serves up 10 new episodes that are reliably intense and watchable, but even more tender." USA Today gave the season a 3.5 out of 5, adding "The team behind the series has pulled off a second season that doesn't disappoint after the widely-acclaimed first."

The critical consensus for The Bear season 2 on Rotten Tomatoes reads: "Instead of reinventing the menu, The Bear's second season wisely opts to toss its lovable characters into another frying pan of adversity, lets 'em cook, and serves up yet another supremely satisfying dish."

Christopher Storer created The Bear, which stars Jeremy Allen White as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, a young fine-dining chef, comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop. Season two follows Carmy, Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard "Richie" Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they work to transform their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level spot. As they strip the restaurant down to its bones, the crew undertakes transformational journeys of their own, each forced to confront the past and reckon with who they want to be in the future.

The Bear season 2 also stars Abby Elliott as Natalie "Sugar" Berzatto (Carmy's sister), Lionel Boyce as Marcus, Liza Colón-Zayas, as Tina, Matty Matheson as Neil Fak, with Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim, Oliver Platt as Jimmy Cicero and newcomer Molly Gordon as Claire.