Marvel Star Will Poulter to Appear in The Bear Season 2

Season 2 of The Bear will star newly recruited Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star Will Poulter. The FX original series is back for Season 2 later this week, marking the return of actors Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri. But before the new season debuts, reviews for The Bear have started to make their way online. It's here that we learn Will Poulter, who played Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, has a guest-starring role in The Bear. Fans may not have been expecting to see Poulter, but the surprise is just one of the many reasons fans have latched onto The Bear since its inception.

According to The Daily Beast, Will Poulter plays a Dutch chef who tutors Marcus (Lionel Boyce), who heads off to Copenhagen to improve his dessert-making skills. Reviewer Fletcher Peters describes Will Poulter's artistic Dutch pastry chef as "kind, understanding, and meticulous, all at the same time." So that's a pretty positive endorsement. The Bear returns to FX for Season 2 on June 22nd, so there's only a few more days left until fans get to tune in for themselves to see what all has changed.

Will Poulter Addresses Adam Warlock's MCU Future

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star Will Poulter addressed Adam Warlock's future in the MCU. The New York Times profiled the Marvel newcomer and the question of his character popping up again had to be addressed. As a post-credits scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Adam Warlock has been dangled over MCU fans for years now. With James Gunn's last Marvel movie, Poulter brings the golden god to life. But, with so much speculation surrounding the future of this group, the question of where and if Adam Warlcok will appear next hangs over the entire proceedings. To Poulter's credit, he knows that it all really comes down to how much audiences enjoy his turn with this rag-tag group of heroes.

"It kind of hinges on how people respond to the character," Poulter observed. "If the fans don't like Adam Warlock, obviously I'm going to be pretty gutted. My family's opinion means a lot, but it's not necessarily going to bring me back as the character."

What Is FX's The Bear About?

The description of The Bear reads, "The Bear follows Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young chef from the fine dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop – The Original Beef of Chicagoland – after a heartbreaking death in his family. A world away from what he's used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother's suicide. The Bear is about food, family, the insanity of the grind, the beauty of Sense of Urgency and the steep slippery downsides. As Carmy fights to transform both The Original Beef of Chicagoland and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveal themselves as his chosen family."