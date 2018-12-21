‘The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco Fires Back At Fans Asking If She’s Pregnant

Harley Quinn voice actor Kaley Cuoco vented some frustration on Instagram after fans mistook her for pregnant when in fact she was only leaning over in a dress.

In a photo posted to her Instagram two days ago, Cuoco was leaning over to kiss her husband. Because she was wearing a dress, some commenters speculated that the way the material fell when she leaned forward made her look pregnant.

Cuoco, who is not pregnant, was not particularly thrilled to be answering those questions, it seems, and took to her Instagram story to call the comments out.

While Cuoco blurred out the names of the commenters, the did put them on blast:

“I’m so sorry I bent over in a way to where my dress billowed in the wind and made you think this,” she said, adding, “Question. Would you walk up to me and ask this straight to my face?”

It is not uncommon for female celebrities to get the pregnancy quesiton based on any minor weight fluctuation or wardrobe malfunction, so this is not the first time there has been a false positive on Cuoco. And while it may seem like she lashed out pretty hard at an apparently-innocent quesiton, remember that not only can it be a little insulting to have strangers ask you if you’re pregnant…but as an actor, she could potentially lose out on work if an erroneous rumor got around that she was going to be pregnant over the next few months.

People points out that something similar happened back in October, and again, Cuoco took to Instagram to douse the flames.

“So, because I’m in traffic I thought I’d take this time to comment on some Instagram trolls,” she wrote that time around. “I posted a picture this morning of my sister and I from an event last night and people said I looked pregnant. Now, would you ever walk up to someone on the street or at an event where they’re obviously dressed up and say, ‘Are you pregnant?’” she said. “It’s just so comedic and shocking that people would ask that….I’m not pregnant. I guess it was a pregnant angle. Seriously, shut up.”

The Big Bang Theory will return to TV in early January for the remainder of its final season.

Cuoco’s Harley Quinn will premiere on DC Universe in late 2019.

