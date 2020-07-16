The Boys Reveals Blood-Soaked Image From Season 2

✖

The Boys is not afraid to go to some dark places, and all you need to do is look at this brand new image from the show's anticipated second season to know that. The crew of Hughie, Butcher, Frenchie, Kimiko, and Mother's Milk are all present and accounted for in the photo, sitting on a couhche in what is probably their current hideout (via EW). That said, they look a little rough, as they're all covered in what looks to be fresh blood. You might think they've all suffered an injury, but if we know anything after season 1, it's safe to say that this is probably someone else's blood that's been exploded or killed in some other extreme way. We're eager to find out what happened, and you can check out the image below.

Jack Quaid, who plays Hughie on the show, teased some of what season 2 has to offer. “We have gone so much further,” Quaid, said. “No one is ready. Really. No one. I have done things this season I will never forget, [things] I’ve never done in my career and probably will not in the future. We just go above and beyond in terms of insane, jockeying moments."

Now, Butcher is accounted for in the photo, but Karl Urban does tease that at least part of the season does see him missing in action for a bit. That said, he does return, and their mission hasn't changed.

(Photo: EW)

"It's a bit of a mystery," Urban said. "The Boys are on the back foot and spend a lot of their time trying to make an impact and get traction for taking down the Supes. Just because they're wanted and in hiding doesn't mean they're gonna stop doing what they do. So, the objective is still fundamentally the same."

It was already difficult dealing with the Seven before, and now the've got a new member that will make things even worse. The Boys “had somewhat of a loss last season, and I think they’re just trying to get their footing again,” Quaid said. “We have some new players in the game who really make our situation a whole lot worse for the world"—one of them being Aya Cash as newly minted member of the Seven, Stormfront—"and we have to be there in secret to take ’em down.”

The Boys season 2 hits Amazon on September 4th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.