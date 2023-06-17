The Boys Creator Invites Fans to WGA Protest at Amazon HQ

With the fourth season of The Boys deep into post-production, the creator of the hit Prime Video show is encouraging fans of the series to picket alongside himself and other members of the show's writer's room. Amid the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, Eric Kripke revealed he's going to be protesting at the Amazon lot located at 9336 Washington Blvd in Culver City this coming week.

On an invite he shared to Twitter, this particular protest will be taking place on Thursday, June 22nd from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Pacific time. Furthermore, Kripke says the Pie N Burger food truck will be on-site from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with food and refreshments.

Hey! You a fan of #TheBoys? Live in SoCal? Come hang out with me, the writers, maybe some of the actors at #TheBoys #WGA picket at Amazon! You get to STICK IT TO THE MAN while enjoying some Pie n Burger. #TheBoysTV #WGAStrong #GenV pic.twitter.com/g7zSj7FzQZ — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) June 16, 2023

How long will the writers' strike last?

Given there currently appears to be no end in sight for the ongoing strike, it's likely it will last for quite some time. Just over 30 years ago, one WGA strike lasted 153 days, which is the current record for WGA-mandated work stoppages. The most recent strike in 2007 lasted for 100 days, and this current strike is well on the way to that total. With the strike going into effect on May 2nd, it's nearly been 50 days since the strike was first initiated.

Why is the writers' guild on strike?

At the root of the strike is a dispute over streaming royalties and transparency regarding digital properties. Another significant sticking point is the studio group's insistence to continue using AI-based software when necessary.

"Negotiations between the AMPTP and the WGA concluded without an agreement today. The AMPTP presented a comprehensive package proposal to the Guild last night which included generous increases in compensation for writers as well as improvements in streaming residuals," the AMPTP said in MAy. "The AMPTP also indicated to the WGA that it is prepared to improve that offer but was unwilling to do so because of the magnitude of other proposals still on the table that the Guild continues to insist upon. The primary sticking points are 'mandatory staffing,' and 'duration of employment' — Guild proposals that would require a company to staff a show with a certain number of writers for a specified period of time, whether needed or not."

The Boys season four is scheduled for 2023, with the first three seasons of the series now streaming on Prime Video. The Gen V spinoff series is on the way as well, also expected to premiere this year.

Are you hyped for more of The Boys? Let us know in the comments down below!