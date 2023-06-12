The Boys Star Teases Deeper Character Development in Season 4

Fans of Amazon's The Boys are eagerly awaiting Season 4 of the hit series and while it doesn't yet have a release date, thanks to series star Erin Moriarty we do know a little bit more about what to expect. Speaking with Collider, the Starlight actor explained that Season 4 of The Boys will see the story go a little bit deeper into the personalities of its characters — including the villains — in a way that may make viewers rethink how they perceive some of them.

"Every season, we go a little deeper with each character," Moriarty explained. "The characters… that you thought would be villains, you start to learn a little bit more about t hem that perhaps makes you feel, not that they're good guys, but that there are always gonna be details that you can never anticipate, that prevent you from putting that character in a box."

To an extent, fans got a taste of that already with the character, Homelander (Antony Starr). While the character is very much positioned as the series' primary antagonist, viewers have also seen that he has a complicated backstory, one that includes a great deal of trauma in his formative years that clearly inform who he is as an adult — though the backstory is just an aspect of things and not an excuse for his often-horrific behavior.

Season 4 of The Boys has Already Wrapped Production

Back in April, series star Jack Quaid took to social media to share a photo marking the wrap of production on Season 4 of The Boys, one that showed Quaid, who plays Hughie, covered on gore.

"That's a picture wrap on Season 4 y'all!" Quaid wrote in his post. "WE F--KIN DID IT! Thank you to our incredible cast & dedicated, hardworking crew who make every season so special. This one is no exception. In fact, I think it's our best one yet, but I'm the MOST biased person on the planet. Can't wait for you guys to see what we got cooking! #Season4 #TheBoys"

What Do We Know About Season 4 of The Boys?

At this point, we don't know a lot about Season 4 of The Boys. We do know that the cast for Season 4 will include Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Laz Alonso as Marvin T. "Mother's" Milk, Tomer Capone as Frenchie, Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko, Starr as Homelander, Moriarty as Annie January/Starlight, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Colbe Minifie as Ashley Barrett, and Claudia Doumit as Victoria "Vic" Neuman. The cast will also include new faces, including Susan Heyward (Orange is the New Black) and Valorie Curry (The Following) as new supes Sister Sage and Firecracker. Nathan Mitchell, who appeared in the first three seasons as Black Noir, will return as a new character as well.

"From our first conversation with Eric Kripke and the creative team about Season 3 of The Boys, we knew the show was continuing to get even bolder-an impressive feat considering the wild success of the Emmy-nominated second season," Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios, shared in a statement when the series was renewed for Season 4. "The Boys continues to push boundaries in storytelling while also being relentlessly entertaining and threading the needle on social satire that feels all too real. This stylized world of the series has incredible global reach and the viewership for opening weekend is proof of that. We are immensely proud of the cast and crew that has spawned a franchise for Prime Video, but and we look forward to bringing more of The Boys to our customers."

Are you excited for Season 4 of The Boys? Let us know in the comment section.