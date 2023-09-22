The Boys Star Jensen Ackles Will Appear in Gen V

Amazon Prime Video is getting ready to release the highly anticipated spin-off for The Boys, and fans are excited to see what will happen in the series. From everything we've seen in the trailers for Gen V, it looks like a wild expansion to The Boys universe, and it will feature a few familiar faces. It was previously revealed that A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) and The Deep (Chace Crawford) will appear in Gen V in some shape or form, but now it's been revealed that we can expect to see another face appear in the series. Entertainment Weekly reveals that Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) will appear in a cameo role in the upcoming The Boys spinoff.

"The old TV adage is like, never kill anyone unless you really, really have to. Never close a door, open a window," Kripke revealed. "We'll all have to wait and see, but I can't imagine the series ending without Soldier Boy making another appearance."

"He and I were just, like, we were spitballing ideas and workshopping literally in between takes and coming up with a whole variety of takes," Ackles added.

What is Gen V About?

Gen V is the first live-action spinoff of The Boys, the hit Prime Video series based on the Dynamite Comics series. Set in Godolkin University, originally a parody of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters from Marvel's X-Men comics, the series is described as "Hunger Games" at a college and the cutthroat world of young supes trying their best to get on one of Vought's super teams, including The Seven. Former Marvel's Agent Carter showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters showrun the new series, which is executive produced by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg. Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, and Lizze Broadway lead the new cast of Gen V, which will also see some characters from The Boys make an appearance including Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Colby Minifie as Vought's Ashley Barrett, and P.J. Byrne as director Adam Bourke.

